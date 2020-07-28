Dunkin' Just Announced 2 Caffeinated Cereals & They're Hitting Shelves Soon

German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge, who first identified the chemical "caffeine" in 1819, is most certainly rolling in his grave after reading the press release announcing Dunkin's new caffeinated cereal.

The flavors will be inspired by two popular chain beverages, the caramel macchiato and mocha latte, and should be available on shelves starting in August, according to the company.

Yes, what was once a cherished mystery ingredient and subject of fascination for artists like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe will now be labeled plainly and proliferated in colorful cereal aisles, thanks to a recent collaboration with coffee/donut chain Dunkin' and Post Consumer Brands, an American consumer cereal manufacturer.