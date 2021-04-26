Dunkin' Has Finally Gone All in on Coconut Milk
It's not just a trend anymore—it's the future.
With summer around the corner, Dunkin' is getting all its ducks in a row to keep everyone refreshed, regardless of their diet. That means that the chain's roster of non-dairy milk options is growing once again, this time with the nationwide rollout of coconut milk.
Starting Wednesday, April 28, dairy-averse customers can order their favorite drinks with almond, oat, or coconut milk. If you're not sure what flavors go best with coconut milk, don't worry—Dunkin' came up with a few recipes to consider.
You may recall that Dunkin' added a new Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher to its menu last month. Now, it's created a creamier version of that drink, plus two other icy concoctions that utilize the fruit-based milk. Here are the three new Coconut Refreshers that'll soon hit menus:
- Pink Strawberry: Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconut milk.
- Golden Peach: Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconut milk.
- Purple Pomegranate: Blueberry Pomegranate flavors combined with coconut milk.
To celebrate its first month with coconut milk on the menu, Dunkin' is offering medium Coconut Refreshers for a discounted price.Between Wednesday, April 28, and Tuesday, May 25, guests can order any flavor of Refresher with coconut milk and they'll only be charged $3. If you weren't sure about the drink before, this might be the motivation you need to step out of your comfort zone and try it.
