Dunkin' Has Finally Gone All in on Coconut Milk

With summer around the corner, Dunkin' is getting all its ducks in a row to keep everyone refreshed, regardless of their diet. That means that the chain's roster of non-dairy milk options is growing once again, this time with the nationwide rollout of coconut milk.

Starting Wednesday, April 28, dairy-averse customers can order their favorite drinks with almond, oat, or coconut milk. If you're not sure what flavors go best with coconut milk, don't worry—Dunkin' came up with a few recipes to consider.

You may recall that Dunkin' added a new Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher to its menu last month. Now, it's created a creamier version of that drink, plus two other icy concoctions that utilize the fruit-based milk. Here are the three new Coconut Refreshers that'll soon hit menus:

Pink Strawberry : Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconut milk.

: Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconut milk. Golden Peach : Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconut milk.

: Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconut milk. Purple Pomegranate: Blueberry Pomegranate flavors combined with coconut milk.

If you'd rather stick to coffee, that's fine too. You can order the new, or just customize your go-to beverage with coconut milk as a substitute.