Dunkin' Brings Back $3 Medium Cold Brews & Introduces a New Flavor to Celebrate

This summer, Dunkin' wants to keep you cool and caffeinated. One way the company is doing this is by adding the new Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew to the menu. The drink is made with cold brew flavored with molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It's topped off with brown sugar cold foam, and cinnamon sugar is sprinkled on top.

The cold brew will join a roster of limited summer options from Dunkin', including the Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee.

Dunkin' will also be offering $3 medium cold brews to celebrate this new menu item at participating stores nationwide. You'll be able to order a $3 cold brew through July 19. That's definitely a deal worth stopping in for.

Additionally, Dunkin' is responding to fans' requests to bring back Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis, and the beloved menu item will be available for a limited time. The small donut is stuffed with cream cheese and coated with everything bagel seasoning. You can also order the mini bagels filled with Chive & Onion cream cheese.

Find your nearest Dunkin' location on the Dunkin' website.