Dunkin' Debuts Fruity Matcha Latte and Matcha-Topped Donut

It's been a year since Dunkin' added Matcha Lattes to the menu and with spring on the horizon, the coffee chain decided it's time to spruce up its green tea lineup. Starting Wednesday, February 24, Dunkin' locations will begin offering Blueberry Matcha Lattes and Matcha-Topped Donuts in addition to its standard Matcha Lattes.

The Blueberry Matcha Latte is a more flavorful take on the classic, with sweetened matcha green tea powder blend, blueberry flavor, and customers' choice of milk. It can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen.

The Matcha-Topped Donut is pretty simple but far from boring. It's a glazed donut sprinkled with bright green matcha powder, a treat that'll be especially fitting on St. Patrick's Day.

To ring in the matcha season, Dunkin' is also offering double points between February 24 and March 23 for rewards members on any Matcha Latte purchase. That means they'll get 10 points per dollar rather than the usual five.