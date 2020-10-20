News Dunkin’ Has New DIY Donut Decorating Kits for Halloween You can create your own spooky donuts.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is passing the torch to customers when it comes to donut decorating this Halloween. The purveyor of all things coffee and breakfast is offering new Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits this spooky season, complete with everything you need to dream up a design of your own. If creativity isn’t your thing, or you’re just not looking to make a mess, Dunkin’ also has plenty of ready-to-eat donuts to help you channel your inner ghost or goblin.

Dunkin’s Halloween DIY Decorating Kit comes with your choice of plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts boxed up with three icings in orange, white, and black and three different spooky sprinkle blends. Kits come in two sizes: small, which comes with four donuts, or large, which comes with nine. Depending on how many little ones you’re keeping busy, or how many donuts you plan to decorate and eat yourself, you’ll have to plan accordingly. If you’re looking to get your witchy fingers on Halloween treats without having to lift your wand, Dunkin’s also serving up some premade spooky treats like a spider-themed donut, Monster Munchkins, and even a Ghost Pepper Donut. The Spider Donut is made by combining an orange ring doughnut with a glazed chocolate Munchkin stuffed in the hole and chocolate drizzle spider legs, so it’s way more cute than creepy-crawly. Monster Munchkins come in mummy, bat, pumpkin and one-eyed monster varieties for whenever you’re in the mood for a creepy-but-adorable donut treat.

