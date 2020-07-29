Dunkin' Just Released Munchkin & Coffee-Themed Dog Toys for a Good Cause
Get puppy toys when you make a donation to Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation.
Despite the invaluable payoff of being a dog parent, you have to admit the job is never done. They're like infants -- but ones that'll chew up your favorite pair overpriced sneakers and cost you hundreds in kibble alone. It's a role that doesn't just warrant coffee, but requires it. And now, your furry four-legged child can run on Dunkin' right along with you.
The Munchkin donut hole maker has partnered with trusty pet brand Bark for Dunkin'-themed dog toys available for purchase at participating locations in August. Here's the real kicker, though: Shopping the collection won't just thrill Fido, it'll also benefit the coffee giant's Joy in Childhood Foundation.
The chain is asking customers to make a donation to the organization, which benefits kids battling hunger or illness, in exchange for one of the plush, on-brand toys. For $12, you'll score a "squeaky, crinkly, full-of-fluff" plush hot coffee while a $15 gift gets you a multipart box of toy Munchkin donut holes.
The products are tried and true, too. Dunkin's official "chief joy officer and dogs for joy ambassador" Cooper Dunkin' -- a black lab-golden retriever mix that will melt your heart -- personally tested the Bark toys.
"Through our Dogs for Joy program, amazing service dogs like Cooper Dunkin', have the opportunity to spread joy to children who are battling illness," executive director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Kari McHugh said in a statement. "These lovable toys will make dogs almost as happy as they make us, while also helping support Foundation programming to bring joy to children facing hunger and illness."
