Dunkin' Just Released Munchkin & Coffee-Themed Dog Toys for a Good Cause

Despite the invaluable payoff of being a dog parent, you have to admit the job is never done. They're like infants -- but ones that'll chew up your favorite pair overpriced sneakers and cost you hundreds in kibble alone. It's a role that doesn't just warrant coffee, but requires it. And now, your furry four-legged child can run on Dunkin' right along with you.

The Munchkin donut hole maker has partnered with trusty pet brand Bark for Dunkin'-themed dog toys available for purchase at participating locations in August. Here's the real kicker, though: Shopping the collection won't just thrill Fido, it'll also benefit the coffee giant's Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The chain is asking customers to make a donation to the organization, which benefits kids battling hunger or illness, in exchange for one of the plush, on-brand toys. For $12, you'll score a "squeaky, crinkly, full-of-fluff" plush hot coffee while a $15 gift gets you a multipart box of toy Munchkin donut holes.