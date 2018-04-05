Dunkin' Donuts Is Unleashing $2 'Donut Fries'

Dunkin' Donuts cut its menu by 10% earlier this year in an effort to transition from a donut place that serves Angus steak sandwiches back to a donut place that serves, well, donuts and coffee. If you thought this meant the chain was getting boring, boy, were you wrong. There's nothing boring about donut fries.
What are donut fries you ask? Well, we're pretty sure you already know the answer to that, but the idea is that if you made fries with dough instead of potatoes and then dust the fries with cinnamon and sugar, that'd be good. And that seems like sound logic to us. They're currently only at a few locations in the Boston area as part of a trial period, so don't go rushing out for them just yet.
That trial also includes a whole a new Dunkin’ Run $2 menu. The other items on it include Munchkins that you can dip in chocolate sauce, Munchkin-esque pretzel bites with honey mustard, waffle-breaded chicken tenders, gluten-free brownies, and ham-and-cheese rollups. It's quite the roster of snacks, but none come close to the raw razzle and the dazzle of donut fries.
"The snacking menu features several new sweet and savory items that pair perfectly with Dunkin' Donuts' signature beverages and are ideal for an energizing afternoon break," the chain said in a statement. "The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees and their employees to help inform future decisions about a possible national rollout."
Given that statement, it sounds like there's a chance the donut fries are on their way to the rest of us. So keep your fingers crossed and maybe start jogging.
