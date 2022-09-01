Teachers Will Get Free Dunkin' Coffee All Day September 1
To ring in the school year, Dunkin' wants to help power educators' day.
On September 1, Dunkin' is giving out medium sized coffees to teachers as a way to express gratitude to our nation's educators. The coffee can be hot or iced, and it will be limited to one per guest. The Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew options are excluded from this promotion.
"Who's more deserving of a coffee break?" Dunkin shared in a press release. "We're proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication and to help fuel their go with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year."
If you are craving more than just coffee, you can also head to Dunkin' now to get some items from the just-dropped fall menu. In addition to the signature Pumpkin Spice offerings returning, you can also get your hands on two new options, the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.
Not a teacher? There are still plenty of ways to save when you join the Dunkin' rewards program, called DD Perks. And, maybe, to compliment the teacher in your life's free cup of coffee, you could consider gifting some donuts to sweeten up the start of a busy year.
