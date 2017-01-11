Dunkin' Donuts Is Giving Away 15,000 Free Cups of Coffee

Although a free box of donuts would have been nice, Dunkin' Donuts is giving away the next best thing for the holidays this year: free coffee. Unfortunately, it won't come in potentially NSFW cups.
Here's the deal:
In celebration of the holidays, Dunkin' Donuts announced that select locations across the country will each hand out 500 free medium cups of hot coffee for just one day only between now and December 23rd. Unfortunately, only about 30 locations are pouring the free brown stuff, so you'll have to check Dunkin's list of participating stores to see if there's one near you and when to go. You'll also have to get there before all the free coffee is gone.
Three Dunkin' Donuts locations in Philadelphia and Cincinnati took part in the free coffee promotion on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts a handful of locations in three cities -- St. Louis, Nashville, and Springfield, Massachusetts -- will be offering the free joe. Again, not every Dunkin' Donuts in the country is partaking in the festive caffeine frenzy, so make sure you check the aforementioned list before you start demanding free coffee. The holidays are already stressful as it is. Don't be that person.
