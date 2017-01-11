Dunkin' Donuts Is Giving Away 15,000 Free Cups of Coffee

Although a free box of donuts would have been nice, Dunkin' Donuts is giving away the next best thing for the holidays this year: free coffee. Unfortunately, it won't come in potentially NSFW cups.

Here's the deal:

In celebration of the holidays, Dunkin' Donuts announced that select locations across the country will each hand out 500 free medium cups of hot coffee for just one day only between now and December 23rd. Unfortunately, only about 30 locations are pouring the free brown stuff, so you'll have to check Dunkin's list of participating stores to see if there's one near you and when to go. You'll also have to get there before all the free coffee is gone.