News

Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos May Hit Shelves This Summer

By Published On 04/17/2017 By Published On 04/17/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Starbucks is Probably Releasing This Unicorn-Themed Frappuccino Very Soon

related

Someone Invented Clear Coffee That Won't Stain Your Teeth

related

Chipotle Just Made Another Really Annoying Change to Its Menu

related

'The Fate of the Furious' Stuntmen Reveal How They Pulled Off the Big Ice Chase

Oreo has been on a bit of a flavor-announcing spree of late, but this latest cookie might be the most exciting possibility of them all. The Instagram accounts @junkbanter and @thejunkfoodaisle report that, for its next trick, Oreo might be teaming up with Dunkin' Donuts for a mocha-creme-flavored cookie. Here's what the packaging for the pairing purportedly looks like:

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo! #thejunkfoodaisle

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle)

thejunkfoodaisle/Instagram
junkbanter/Instagram

The Instagrammers say the Oreo cookie with mocha-creme filling will drop in the summer. Per @junkbanter: "Wake up and smell some new Oreos!! Here's a much better look at the Dunkin Donuts Mocha Oreos that I talked about last year," reads their caption. "I'm showing a release in July just after Jelly Donut, but as always: you didn't hear it from me, and don't listen to me ever. They're comin' though. Fun fact that this isn't the first Coffee Oreo. If you have an Oreo fetish like I do, you might remember Double Delight 'Coffee & Creme' Oreos from way back yonder."

While not currently part of Oreo's stacked cookie lineup, the Coffee & Creme's presence has been sorely missed as recently as last year, when Facebook commenter Cheryl Aguigui asked on Oreo's feeds: "Will you ever bring back coffee n cream [sic] oreos, they were amazing!!!" In 2016, Oreo told her there were no plans to bring it back.

Hopefully Aguigui and others who want coffee flavors in their cookies can get something out of these new rumored flavors. Thrillist has contacted both Dunkin' Donuts and Oreo to verify the truth of this magnificent coffee-fueled cookie combination and will update this post accordingly as soon as we hear back.

h/t @thejunkfoodaisle

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Delta Will Now Pay Up to Almost $10,000 When You Give up Your Seat

related

READ MORE
Everywhere You Can Get Free Food and Drinks on Tax Day

related

READ MORE
United Airlines Pilots "Infuriated" by Treatment of Removed Passenger

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More