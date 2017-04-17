Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos May Hit Shelves This Summer

Oreo has been on a bit of a flavor-announcing spree of late, but this latest cookie might be the most exciting possibility of them all. The Instagram accounts @junkbanter and @thejunkfoodaisle report that, for its next trick, Oreo might be teaming up with Dunkin' Donuts for a mocha-creme-flavored cookie. Here's what the packaging for the pairing purportedly looks like:
The Instagrammers say the Oreo cookie with mocha-creme filling will drop in the summer. Per @junkbanter: "Wake up and smell some new Oreos!! Here's a much better look at the Dunkin Donuts Mocha Oreos that I talked about last year," reads their caption. "I'm showing a release in July just after Jelly Donut, but as always: you didn't hear it from me, and don't listen to me ever. They're comin' though. Fun fact that this isn't the first Coffee Oreo. If you have an Oreo fetish like I do, you might remember Double Delight 'Coffee & Creme' Oreos from way back yonder."
While not currently part of Oreo's stacked cookie lineup, the Coffee & Creme's presence has been sorely missed as recently as last year, when Facebook commenter Cheryl Aguigui asked on Oreo's feeds: "Will you ever bring back coffee n cream [sic] oreos, they were amazing!!!" In 2016, Oreo told her there were no plans to bring it back.
Hopefully Aguigui and others who want coffee flavors in their cookies can get something out of these new rumored flavors. Thrillist has contacted both Dunkin' Donuts and Oreo to verify the truth of this magnificent coffee-fueled cookie combination and will update this post accordingly as soon as we hear back.
