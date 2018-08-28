Dunkin' Donuts Is Starting to Drop The Word 'Donuts' From Its Name

What is Dunkin' for, if not Donuts?
A year ago, it was reported the inimitable gluten peddler might be departing with its original name, effectively hacking off the "Donuts" part that it's been associated with since its founding. Now, the change appears to be taking course, with select locations in the Boston area standing merely as "Dunkin.'"
Everyone, meet the cooler, sleeker, hipster-cousin of the American donut empire.
The 30 Dunkin' locations in New England aren't primed to stay there forever, according to a report from Insider. The outposts are part of a rebranding effort that could subject the traditional roadside donut shop flavor to a modern overhaul, with nitro cold brew, digital ordering kiosks, and other sleek features.
A company spokesperson tells Thrillist that the decision will only apply to signage, for now:
"Dunkin’ Donuts is testing signage in a few locations across the country that refers to the brand simply as “Dunkin’. We do not plan to make any decisions regarding the branding until later this year."
When the company's leadership first announced the move, the incentive was to emphasize the company's offerings apart from its traditional sugar-coated dough. Scrubbing the word "Donuts" would seemingly indicate that Dunkin' has more to offer than uh, donuts, as a spokesperson told Thrillist last year:
"While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’."
The public hasn't been particularly understanding about Dunkin's alleged pivot to millennial caffeine merchants. A barrage of tweets expressing confusion and grief shows why:
Even if this registers as terrible news, it's likely that you'll forget about the inconsequential name change once you stuff your face with enough donuts (or Dunkin').
