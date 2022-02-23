Dunkin' Introduces New Spring Flavors, Including a New Signature Latte

Spring is around the corner, ushering in blooming flowers, afternoon showers, and thawing of all of that winter cold. Dunkin' is welcoming the change in seasons with new flavors. The chain introduced three new drinks to the menu and some tasty new bites to help fight off the cold-brew-induced jitters.

On the drink menu, you'll find a Salted Caramel Signature Latte, a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, and a Shamrock Macchiato. The Salted Caramel Signature Latte can be served hot or iced and blends espresso and milk with salted caramel flavor. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. The Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew combines slow-steeped cold brew and salted caramel flavor and is topped with Salted Caramel Cold Foam. Both Salted Caramel drinks will be available for $3 between February 23 and March 22.

The Shamrock Macchiato, which arrives right on time for St. Patrick's Day, has layers of espresso, Irish Creme flavor, and a mixture of sweet cream and vanilla flavors. The whole drink is tinted bright green, and Dunkin' promises it will capture the experience of spring with every sip.

Alongside the new drinks, there are two new toasts. The Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast is sourdough bread covered in oven-roasted tomatoes, a hummus spread, and a blend of herbs and spices. The Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast similarly comes on sourdough bread with oven-roasted tomatoes and is topped with avocado spread and everything bagel seasoning. If you are craving something sweeter, there is also a new Chocolate Croissant, filled with three chocolate batons and served warm.

Check out all of the new items on Dunkin's website.