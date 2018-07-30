Dunkin' Donuts Just Unleashed a New Menu of $2 Snacks

No one is here to say donuts aren't a perfectly valid option for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and anytime you're hungry/nervous about life. But sometimes you want something other than fried dough with a hole in the center. With this in mind, Dunkin' Donuts is debuting a new expanded menu for those other times, and everything on it will cost a mere $2.
This snack menu is called the Dunkin' Run menu (as in, let's go on a Dunkin' run, not basketball practice). After a brief trial period in the Boston area, all five items are now available at locations all around the country.
Here's the full Dunkin' Run menu:
- Donut Fries - "Five individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with just the right amount of crisp"
- Pretzel Bites & Mustard - "Five tasty bite-sized pretzels topped with salt and served warm with spicy brown mustard"
- Ham & Cheese Roll-Ups - "Two orders of delicious ham and cheese rolled up in flour tortillas"
- Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders - "Two succulent chicken tenders coated with sweet waffle batter"
- Fudge Brownie - "An indulgent and chocolaty gluten-free fudge brownie individually wrapped for guests."
You might have already experienced the Copernican Revolution in snacking that is the donut fry, as it was released back in June, but the rest of these items are making their national debut.
“We know that the ‘Dunkin’ Run’ is a daily part of many of our guests’ lives as they keep themselves and their friends running, so we’re excited to launch a new menu offering fresh ways to satisfy any craving any time of day," said Dunkin’ Donuts’ US Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman. "We also recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet, which is why we’re pleased our new menu offers guests a gluten-free Fudge Brownie, which is so chewy and delicious we think everyone will love it.”
Rest well knowing that if you're feeling self-conscious about all the donuts you've eaten this week, you can now switch to brownies.
