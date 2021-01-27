You Can Get Married at a Dunkin' Drive-Thru This Valentine’s Day

Getting married on Valentine’s Day might be a little on-the-nose, but what if your wedding was also part of a corporate publicity stunt?

Dunkin’ is no stranger to weddings, or the attendant positive media attention money can't buy, and in honor of Valentine’s Day the donut dealer will host drive-thru weddings for a few lucky New York State couples.

To enter, New Yorkers must post a photo to Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinIDoContest and a caption explaining why the Dunkin' is their dream wedding locale by January 30. Winners will enjoy festive decor, photo ops, Dunkin’ swag, $500, and the chance to start their happily ever after in the Wallkill, New York Dunkin’ drive-thru. These are legally binding weddings with licenses and everything (see the rules here), but the drive-thru will also open up to anyone who wants a renewal or commitment ceremony from 3-4 pm on February 12.