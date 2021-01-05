Dunkin' Is Serving Celebratory Funfetti Donuts This Month
2021 is already off to a better start.
While seemingly half the population is still pretending to like celery juice and kale, Dunkin' is tempting your resolution fate with an indulgent new donut flavor hitting pastry cases this month and this month only.
The Dunkfetti Donut, which features funfetti cake doused in the chain's signature glaze, officially landed on Dunkin' menus December 30 and is set to stick around through January 26. Keep with that new 2021 salad habit, but don't deprive yourself of this joy—life is, after all, about balance.
"To bring a little sweetness to help ring in the New Year, Dunkin’ has a fun new donut to pair with its new coffee options," Dunkin' said in a statement. "The new Dunkfetti Donut features a cake donut ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within, and topped with a sweet glaze."
According to a fellow Thrillist staffer who's already had the pleasure of sampling the new flavor, it was soft, light, and tastes a lot like a classic glazed old fashioned but with "a little something extra."
But because you simply can't order a donut without a coffee to pair it (it's practically law), there's more important Dunkin' news. To help us through that post-holiday slump, the chain is introducing an extra charged coffee with 20% more caffeine.
"Since opening our doors more than 70 years ago, Dunkin’ has served a superior cup of coffee. Now, for the first time in our history, we’re offering the boldest and most diverse assortment of blends and customization options to fuel a new era of coffee at Dunkin’," Vice President of Marketing & Culinary Jill Nelson said in a statement. "From the darkest roast in our portfolio to the most caffeinated hot and iced coffee varieties, we are more committed than ever to keeping Americans running on Dunkin’ in 2021.”
