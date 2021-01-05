Dunkin' Is Serving Celebratory Funfetti Donuts This Month

While seemingly half the population is still pretending to like celery juice and kale, Dunkin' is tempting your resolution fate with an indulgent new donut flavor hitting pastry cases this month and this month only.

The Dunkfetti Donut, which features funfetti cake doused in the chain's signature glaze, officially landed on Dunkin' menus December 30 and is set to stick around through January 26. Keep with that new 2021 salad habit, but don't deprive yourself of this joy—life is, after all, about balance.

"To bring a little sweetness to help ring in the New Year, Dunkin’ has a fun new donut to pair with its new coffee options," Dunkin' said in a statement. "The new Dunkfetti Donut features a cake donut ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within, and topped with a sweet glaze."

According to a fellow Thrillist staffer who's already had the pleasure of sampling the new flavor, it was soft, light, and tastes a lot like a classic glazed old fashioned but with "a little something extra."