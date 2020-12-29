Dunkin' Is Unleashing a Super-Caffeinated Coffee to Help You Through the Day

Want that feeling of drinking too much coffee without actually drinking too much coffee? Dunkin' wants to make your rather modest dream a reality.

On December 30, Dunkin' will launch Extra Charged Coffee, which is loaded with 20% more caffeine than Dunkin's standard hot and iced coffee. The extra jittery version of the familiar white cup is boosted with green coffee extract to get its bonus boost.

Dunkin's menu says that a medium coffee has around 210 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per cup. So, you're probably getting around 252mg in a medium of the new Extra Charged. That's about 84mg per eight ounces of coffee. The Mayo Clinic says you can expect 96mg in many standard cups of coffee, so this probably won't blow your socks off. Nonetheless, it's a pretty significant boost from its classic coffee. (Though, you get variations in caffeine content from different roasts and companies.)

If you're on the fence about whether or not to upgrade your morning cup, Dunkin' will offer a medium Extra Charged Coffee for $2 from its launch date through January 26. The Extra Charged will be released alongside a couple of new hot coffee blends, including Dunkin' Midnight, which is the darkest roast Dunkin' has ever offered.

The timing for that extra shot of caffeine is good, since you might need a little boost to get your New Year's resolutions off to a good start.