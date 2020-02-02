Thrillist
Dunkin' Made a Frank's RedHot Jelly Donut & It Kind of Sounds Good

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Kind of. I said kind of. Salty and sweet is a beautiful combination. So, why not give salty, sweet, and spicy a chance? That's a winning mix when the fried chicken on your chicken and waffles has some bite to it. 

That's what Dunkin' and Frank's RedHot -- a much-beloved hot sauce -- are betting on with a new super limited release. It was first teased in the Frank's Twitter livestream during the Super Bowl. The host was dared to eat the spicy donut during a game of spin the bottle. However, the donut is more than a prop. Dunkin' is going to debut the Frank's RedHot Jelly Donut on Monday, February 3 at two Miami-area Dunkin' locations. (That's where the Super Bowl is being played this year.)

You can grab a totally free donut at the Dunkin' at the Miami International Airport and at the 17th St. location in Fort Lauderdale.

If you're not in Miami, send a letter to your congressperson asking that Dunkin' bring the spicy donuts to a shop near you, because they might actually be good. 

