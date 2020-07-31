Dunkin' Is Offering Free Coffee and Donuts Throughout August

Coffee lovers share a special quirk where they have to talk about how many cups they drink daily in the tone of a brag. But even if you aren't someone who chugs two gallons a day, it sure feels like it takes a little something extra to keep going right now. This year, at best, has been an exhausting 16 years.

Dunkin' has a small consolation that will genuinely help make mornings a little better in August. If you're a DD Perks member (it's free to sign up), you can grab a free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays with one or other of the deals running almost until the end of the month.

If you're going to pass through a Dunkin' -- though probably not one of the about 800 that will close before the end of the year -- for Free Coffee Mondays, you can get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any food item on August 3, 10, and 17.

Free Donut Fridays, which briefly ran earlier in the year, gets you a free donut with the purchase of any beverage. You can get that offer on August 7, 14, and 21.

All you have to do is scan a loyalty ID or Dunkin gift card at checkout if you're ordering in-store or order ahead through the Dunkin' app. Though, if you're ordering in-store, be sure to have a face-covering of some kind. Wearing a mask has not only been shown to protect others around you during the pandemic, but it's also now a requirement of going to Dunkin'. So, you're not getting any of those freebies if you aren't covered up a little.