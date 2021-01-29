You Can Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Every Monday in February
It pays to be a rewards member.
Our delusions of a simpler, less chaotic year were squashed from the onset of 2021. That means we need a little extra caffeine (and sure, okay, liquor too) to survive. Cue: Dunkin'. The donut slinger is giving us free coffee every single Monday in February.
Between February 1 and February 22, Dunkin' rewards members will score access to free medium hot coffees every Monday. And while your go-to cold brews and macchiatos don't qualify, you still have options, including the chain's darkest roast ever (aka Dunkin' Midnight) and a medium roast with hints of dark berry flavors and a smoky finish (the Explorer Batch).
"As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right," Joanna Bonder, Dunkin's loyalty marketing and strategy director, said in a blog post Friday.
Here's the deal: you'll first have to join the DD Perks program—if you haven't already—and use that loyalty ID QR code when you pay. You'll score that free cup of joe as a direct result, plus you'll get five points for every dollar spent at Dunkin'. Once you rack up 200 total, you can snag a free beverage of any size.
This is hardly Dunkin's first go with free drinks. The coffee giant sorta has a thing for keeping us fueled with coffee deals.
