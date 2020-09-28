Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

I feel like a lot of us don't give a whole lot of thought to the mug of black liquid you cradle every morning. That's strange considering that cup (or two or three or pot) is one of the only routines that has managed to remain consistent over the last six months. It's worth thinking a bit more about the drink, but National Coffee Day, for most people, is about one thing only: Figuring out how to get a cup on the house.

There are plenty of local coffee shops offering deals and roasters serving up discounted beans for your home. However, if your morning routine involves a pass through Dunkin' (and your spot hasn't closed), you can find a free cup there as well. Nab a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29 for National Coffee Day.

You can grab a bagel or a donut and take home a free coffee, or you could buy a coffee and use that bonus free cup to propel you through a to-do list. It's exactly what you hope for out of National Coffee Day. What you don't expect? A slew of products like sweatshirts and stickers for your favorite coffee and donut chain. You might not be looking for it, but it's a thing Dunkin' is doing. I'm not sure what you do with stickers besides dropping them in a cardboard box in case you find the perfect use for them later. But if you've got ideas, there's an online store for you now.