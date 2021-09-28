Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

It's time for the most basic and straightforward food holiday of the year. National Coffee Day lands on Wednesday, September 29. It's a day marked by shops all over the country simply offering a cup of coffee on the house.

One of the biggest chains serving up a special for the day is Dunkin'. Locations across the country will offer a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with any purchase. So, it's not 100% on the house, but if you're grabbing your breakfast dessert (aka donuts), you can get your caffeine gratis. (Though, you aren't able to get a Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew.)

To get the complimentary cup, you'll have to be a DD Perks member. It's a free rewards program you can access through the chain's mobile app or website. You can sign-up the day of the promotion and still get the freebie if you're not currently a member. The reward program gives you five points for every dollar spent, and you can grab a free cup of coffee at 200 points.

There are options for your cup of coffee, and among them is the newest addition to its Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan Coffee. With the release of this single-origin coffee, Dunkin' is donating (donut-ing?) 10 cents for every coffee sold to One Tree Planted, which supports reforestation in Guatemala. It will be doing that through October 12. It's a small way to make an impact while grabbing a cup of coffee.