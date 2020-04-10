Free Delivery from Dunkin’ Means Getting Donuts & Coffee Just Got Easier

The world may feel like it's getting smaller, but the living room is still your oyster. Host virtual game night, try digital dating, or get that six pack (whether it's of the ab or beer variety is your call). No matter how you choose to spend your time stuck indoors, you'll still need a few necessities, namely, coffee and snacks. Cue: Dunkin'.
The donut chain is doing us all a solid and offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more through April 19, 2020. Order through Grubhub and those pesky delivery fees automatically disappear.
The deal should be pretty easy to come by -- the purveyor of "America's Favorite Coffee" has expanded its delivery zones to include 1,300 more store locations across the US. The expansion, which is slated for a completion date of April 16, means more than 4,000 Dunkin's will now be available for delivery through Grubhub.
Send Foodz: LA Gems
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Dunkin's delivery partner Grubhub has implemented a number of precautions to protect customers, including no-contact delivery. The company provided the following statement:
"This is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including assessing and analyzing the potential impact on our business."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.