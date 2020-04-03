Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts Every Friday, With Curbside Pickup

Last month, Dunkin' announced that it was offering free donuts every Friday in March, and everyone was like, that is cool. But a tumultuous and difficult March has our souls us aching for a treat, and now that the company has announced the deal will be extended until May, we DD perks members scream, O Dunkin', bless thee for thy generosity and bounty.
Yes, anyone who is part of Dunkin's DD Perks Rewards Program will have another month of free Friday donuts with every drink they order. The program is free to sign up for if you haven't already, and you can use start benefiting right away. We all could use a little benefiting right now.
Perks members can score the free sweet treats via curbside pickup, carryout, delivery, and at the drive-thru.
"Guests can limit person-to-person contact by ordering ahead on the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store at the drive-thru or curbside, at select locations," the company announced in a press release.
Cali folks, keep in mind that you can also benefit from a state-specific delivery deal running right now--free delivery and $3 off any order of at least $15, so long as you order through GrubHub.
And if you can't safely get Dunkin', email me about how to accidentally over-caffeinate yourself with improper use of the French press, every single day.
