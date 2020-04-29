Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts Every Friday in May

We've had two months of free donuts on Fridays, and sadly April is coming to an end -- as is the deal at Dunkin'. Oh, but wait, just kidding. Dunkin' announced on Wednesday that it's once again extending its Free Donut Fridays giveaway for another month.

It's maybe an unsurprising explanation given the promotion's name, but the promotion promises you free donuts on Fridays. The deal started in March, was extended for April, and it will now be around for the entirety of May. If you're a DD Perks member, you can get a free donut when you buy a drink on a Friday. If you're not a member, joining is, like a donut on a Friday, gratis.

Additionally, if you're a DD Perks member, you can get an iced coffee for $2 every Monday in May. Dunkin' is trying to give you every reason they can think of to stop by for takeout. So, the chain is also unveiling the return of one of its "most-requested coffee flavors." Butter Pecan flavoring with butter-roasted pecan and sweet cream is available in every hot or iced coffee starting April 29.

You now have a better way to start and end the week than drawing an "X" through the calendar day in your makeshift home office.