Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Donuts Every Friday of March

Few things are sweeter than starting your weekend with a donut. The sugary dough rings topped with sprinkles or stuffed with jam are genuinely sweet on their own, but Dunkin' wants to sweeten the deal even more.
Dunkin' just announced that it's offering free donuts on its aptly named Free Donut Fridays every Friday in March.
“We’re so excited to offer Free Donut Fridays to give all of our DD Perks members -- new and existing -- an extra special sweet treat as they head into spring,” Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, the vice president of digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin’ U.S., said in a release. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our appreciation to Dunkin’ fans and our DD Perks Rewards Program allows us celebrate them with fun and exclusive offers throughout the year.”
The deal is only available for members of Dunkin's DD Perks Rewards Program. If you aren't a member yet, there's good news: The program is completely free to sign up and you'll accrue points on every purchase made. The points you gathered will eventually unlock rewards, like free drinks.
Free Donut Fridays is only applicable with the purchase of a beverage, which works because what goes better with a donut than a fresh cup of coffee? You can even opt for March's special donut -- the Lucky Shamrock Donut -- for free with your purchase of a drink. How fortuitous for you.
