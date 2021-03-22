Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts Every Wednesday Through April 21

While maybe you're right and there's no such thing as a free lunch, the same can't be said for breakfast. Thanks to Dunkin' there is such thing as free donuts—through April. The coffee giant is giving away free donuts every single Wednesday for DD Perks members.

Beginning this Wednesday, March 24, you can snag a free classic donut when you pick up a beverage and the only condition is you've gotta be a part of Dunkin's reward program. You've got options, too: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, or a Double Chocolate. Take your pick. The promotion will continue every hump day through April 21.

"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week. With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile,” director of loyalty marketing and strategy Joanna Bonder said in a blog post.

And since you've gotta pick up a drink to even qualify for the deal, you might as well try Dunkin's all-new Blueberry Pomegranate-flavored Refresher while you're at it. The beverage is rolling out nationwide beginning March 24, as well.

"[It's] a bright and brilliant combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins for those seeking a moment of refresh," Dunkin' wrote in the blog post. "The Blueberry Pomegranate flavored Dunkin’ Refresher joins the brand’s current Dunkin’ Refreshers lineup, including Strawberry Dragonfruit flavored and Peach Passion Fruit flavored varieties."

Meanwhile, competing donut chain Krispy Kreme is also offering a free donut promotion: Score a free glazed donut for the rest of the year with proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19.