Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for 12 Straight Days

There are a whole lot of restaurant chains toying with the 12 Days of Christmas or a sort of advent calendar of deals. McDonald's, Denny's, and Burger King, among others, have trotted out some variation on this theme for the holidays.

Add Dunkin' to the list. On December 13, it starts what it calls the 12 Days of Donuts, and it is basically exactly what it sounds like. You can grab a free donut every day for 12 days. You'll have to be a member of Dunkin' Rewards--its semi-new rewards program update that loyal rewards members didn't love--to get in on it.

From December 13 to 24, you can grab a free donut when you buy a medium or larger drink. If you are a loyal Dunkin'ista who stops into the local shop daily, you can even take advantage of this on all 12 days. Though, you can only do it once per day.

As an added bonus, on December 21, you can grab a free medium Midnight Blend coffee when you order ahead through the app. It is an extra promotion to celebrate the winter solstice with a coffee that has a very solstice-y name. December 21 is the darkest day of the year, and you can get through that sleepy, sleepy day with a little free coffee.