Dunkin' Is Offering Free Donuts for National Donut Day This Friday

Food holidays happen all the time. While they may seem trivial, many of these occasions—like National Hamburger Day and National Burrito Day, just to name a couple—come with free food. This week, it's National Donut Day, arriving Friday, June 3.

To celebrate the holiday, Dunkin’ is handing out free donuts all across the country. Here's the deal: Head over to your local Dunkin' on June 3 and score a free classic donut of your choice when you buy any drink on the menu, while supplies last, according to a spokesperson for the chain. The offer is good at most Dunkin' locations nationwide, though there's a chance that some may not be participating.

The Dunkin' donut deal is just one of many that you can take advantage of this National Donut Day. In fact, if you're not interested in having to buy a drink to get your hands on a free donut at Dunkin', you can score a totally free—meaning no purchase necessary—Original Glazed Donut over at Krispy Kreme in celebration of the sweet food holiday. Or, hell, you can go and get both. Live your best life.