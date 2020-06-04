Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts Today for National Donut Day

There are a lot of ways you can celebrate National Donut Day. You can... er... you should... Oh, never mind. There's only one way to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 5. You eat donuts. That's it. Oh, I could make donuts! Sure, but that's just so you can eat donuts, right? It's a day about eating donuts.

Unsurprisingly, Dunkin' is a spot that will help you celebrate the faux holiday the way your deity of choice intended. It does that every day of the year, despite dropping the "donuts" from its name. However, on National Donut Day, it'll give you a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage at a participating location.

There isn't any available list of participating locations, so be sure to call ahead to make sure your local shop is celebrating donuts on June 5.

The east coast staple is far from the only shop slinging freebies for the holiday, but it does have one of the best deals out there. Though, don't forget, you can stop at as many donut shops as you want today. Maybe this is just the first stop on your June 5 Tour de Donuts.