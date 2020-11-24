Dunkin' Is Giving Out a Half-Dozen Donuts for Free This Week

The holidays can be... weird. We all respond differently to the sometimes stressful season. You might have cleaning to do or talking points to prepare so you can refute the political tirades of your mega-opinionated uncle. You might be excited, or you might be left missing family due to the separation caused by the pandemic.

There's no solution for the stress. Food isn't going to alleviate it, but it's also not going to make things worse. Nothing is worse when you have a big ol' pile of donuts around the house. Dunkin' is offering just that. You can get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you place an order for at least $12 through Uber Eats from November 25 to 28.

That time span includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A representative tells Thrillist that select Dunkin' locations will be open on the day turkey's fear when so few food service locations are open. They recommend checking the Dunkin' mobile app to get details on the hours and plans for your local shop. If you're lucky, that shop's plans include setting you up with some bonus donuts.