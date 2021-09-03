Dunkin' Is Offering a Free Drink Every Week This Month

It's already been a long month, and we could all use a little perk to make the days slide by a little easier. It's not quite as nice as having the stranger ahead of you in line decide to buy your coffee, but Dunkin' has a way for you to snag a free drink every week in September.

If you're a DD Perks member -- it's free to join if you're not -- you can earn a free drink when you make three purchases in any given week, starting Labor Day and running through Sunday, October 3. That free drink could be your morning coffee, or you can spice things up with Dunkin's new fall drink lineup that includes, of course, pumpkin-themed drinks among other options.

The deal is not, however, any three purchases over a seven-day period. You'll have to make three purchases between Monday and Sunday each week. On Monday, the clock resets, and you have to make three purchases again. Still, "purchase" is vague, and just about anything will qualify. It's as good of a reason as any to try out the new fall drinks.