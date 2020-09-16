Dunkin' Will Give You 25 Free Munchkins Donuts With Delivery Orders This Week

The morning coffee on the way to the office has evaporated for a whole lot of us. Working from home makes it more of a hassle to get a coffee instead of just making a pot at home. Maybe you're still taking that trip because you need that expertly roasted local cup, or maybe you just crave your regular, complicated Starbucks order that you'd never successfully execute at home.

If your morning go-to is Dunkin', you don't have to get it to-go anymore. Dunkin' (née Donuts) has partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery nationwide. To celebrate the launch, they're hooking you up with some donut holes when you get coffee delivered. Through September 21, you can get a free 25-count box of Munchkins donut holes and a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $10 minimum on a delivery order.

To start, delivery is available at about 3,500 Dunkin' locations with plans to expand that before the end of the year. With the deal that's available now, $10 is nothing to sniff at. You'll have to get more than the usual black coffee and a bagel to hit the minimum. Still, with a lot of donuts and bagels on the menu, you'll probably manage.