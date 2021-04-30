You Can Get $5 Off Your Dunkin' Order via Uber Eats Through May 6

If you're anything like me, then your borderline out of control coffee habit is eating away at your weekly budget. That doesn't, however, mean we should stop caffeinating—c'mon, let's be realistic here. We should just order that daily cold brew from Dunkin' instead. For the next week, you can get $5 off your order through Uber Eats.

To celebrate TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's birthday on May 1 (she's obsessed with the coffee giant), Dunkin' is giving fans five bucks off for the entire week. From April 30 through May 6, you can snag the deal when you place an order for $10 or more through the delivery service.

Here's how it wrks: Just open up the Uber Eats app, find your closest Dunkin', and load up the cart. The $5 discount will automatically apply, so you don't need a promo code.

And if you really want to celebrate D'Amelio's birthday—or are just a fan of delicious tasting drinks—you can get the Charli Cold Foam. In February, Dunkin' unleashed a remix of her signature order (which was already available on the menu) with three pumps of caramel, Sweet Cold Foam, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top.

"We’re starting to explore more layered drinks that offer unique, textural experiences for our guests, and think Sweet Cold Foam unlocks an exciting opportunity for continued innovation in the Cold Brew category," associate research & development technologist Olivia Vaughn said at the time of its release.