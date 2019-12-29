Girl Scout Cookie Coffee Will Let You Drink Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

If you appreciate Girl Scout Cookies as much as is proper, you already know that Girl Scout Cookie season is about to start. Yes, like hockey, spookiness, and cuffing, Girl Scout Cookies have a season, and it's basically right god damn now.
If you can't wait for the cookies to arrive at your doorstep, Dunkin' has a solution that's just about as good as the real thing. In partnership with the Girl Scouts, Dunkin' is offering two Girl Scout Cookie-inspired coffees for a limited time: Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints.
Both flavors are available in hot and ice coffee form, as well as Cold Brew, frozen coffee, frozen chocolate, and espresso drinks. So, yes, your dream of a Thin Mints latte could be arriving at your mouth soon.
"Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year’s Eve, and we’re thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests’ coffees in 2020," said Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, understating the case. Given the choice between seeing the ball drop and one box of Thin Mints, the correct answer is obviously cookies.
"We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA’s mission to build the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders," Healy continued, "as it’s the leadership and entrepreneurialism of small business owners that has fueled the success of our own brand, too. We are especially proud that our franchisees are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants."
The Girl Scout Cookie coffees are available at Dunkin' starting on January 1 and will be available through the "beginning of spring 2020."
