Dunkin' Has New Halloween Costumes, Including a Giant Cold Brew

Halloween is quickly approaching, and the pressure to select the right costume is mounting. Should you be something that lets everyone know how online you are and wear the Starburst Little Lad costume? Or maybe you should go with something a bit more fun, like a box of Franzia or a bottle of Ranch? If none of those options sound appealing to you, but you're committed to dressing up as food, Dunkin' has your back.

The coffee and donut giant is teaming up with the legendary Spirit Halloween to offer four very special costumes, including an Adult Dunkin' Coffee and Strawberry Frosted Donut costume. There are also two new options, The Adult Dunkin' Cold Brew Costume and the Child Munchkins Donut Hole Treats Box Costume. It's Dunkin' costumes for the whole family!

If you want to take it up a notch or create a big group costume, I have a suggestion. You'll need four Cold Brew costumes and one person dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, wearing a somewhat agonized and shocked expression. Voila, you are collectively Ben Affleck dropping a tray of iced coffees. Need a couples costume? One of you can wear the Dunkin' Coffee costume, and the other one of you can wear a Red Sox baseball hat. Now, you are the city of Boston. You are welcome.

You can purchase all four costumes at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide and on SpiritHalloween.com. The costumes retail for $39.99 each, which is a good price to pay, especially if you were to wear your coffee costume on days when you need an extra pick me up. Drink some Dunkin', wear some Dunkin', feel at peace.