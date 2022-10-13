Dunkin's Halloween Drink and Treats Are Back for Spooky Season

Today, you will now be able to order seasonal Halloween treats from Dunkin'. You can order the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut and Spider Donut, as well as the ultra delicious and spooky Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, making its return after its debut in 2021. The new items join the Dunkin' fall menu and the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher, which has the most spooky name on the entire menu.

The Spider Donut is made with a yeast ring donut, with orange icing and topped with a Munchkin donut hole, chocolate drizzle and white drizzle. All together it comes out looking quite like a spider. The Dunk-o-Lantern is a pumpkin-shaped donut shell with a vanilla butter créme filling, finished off with orange icing. You can pair either with the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, which has a peanut butter cup swirl blended into espresso.

To make these treats even more delicious, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free breakfast sandwich, 10-count of Munchkin Donut Holes or Bagel Minis with the purchase of any full-sized or medium beverage by October 31.