Dunkin' Is Selling 'Hocus Pocus'-Themed Tumblers for Your Fall Coffee Order

Spooky season is upon us, and Dunkin' is leaning all the way in, giving witches, warlocks, and regular people festive menu options to enjoy. Now the coffee chain is kicking things up a notch, offering a magical way to sip your go-to drink order.

Dunkin' debuted its first-ever Halloween tumbler this week, featuring a nod to none other than Hocus Pocus. The chain rolled out orange and pink versions, and both read, "Hocus Pocus, I need my Dunkin' to focus." They also each have tiny sprinkles along the bottom half of the cup as a nod to the donuts the eatery is partially known for.

Dunkin' didn't stop there, either. Both new tumblers also glow in the dark. So whether you're sipping your coffee in the morning or burning the midnight oil, you can enjoy your drink of choice in this festive and fun cup. They aren't cheap, but can you really put a price on cuteness? We think not, and the Sanderson sisters would probably agree.

Each tumbler retails for about $10.99, plus the cost of getting it filled if and when you choose to. It's no small price to pay, but you get to keep the cup for spooky seasons to come, and you can rest easy knowing you're cutting down on plastic waste from single-use cups—double win.

Halloween fanatics can get their hands on a tumbler at participating Dunkin' locations while supplies last. Be warned, though, that these will go faster than Winnifred Sanderson can sniff out a child. Hop on your broom and head for your local Dunkin' fast if you plan to get your hands on one.