Dunkin' Just Dropped New, TikTok-Inspired Merch for the Holidays

'Tis the season for gift giving, and chances are there's someone on your list that's got you scratching your head. If they happen to run on Dunkin', you're in luck. The donut and coffee chain just released a TikTok-inspired merch line that lets fans express their love of Dunkin' and keep it cozy this winter and beyond.

Dunkin's new collction aims to let fans "tell me you love Dunkin' without telling me you love Dunkin'." It includes clothing and accessories ranging from hoodies to sweats, to wearable blankets, and more. The products are officially available online at ShopDunkin.com, so get them while you can.

Here's what's up for grabs if you want to plan your shopping spree first:

Dunkin' Sprinkle Blanket Pullover

Dunkin' Onesie

Dunkin' Fuzzy Slippers

Dunkin' Color Block Hoodie

Dunkin' Camo Hoodie

Dunkin' Sprinkle Sleep Set

Dunkin' Pajama Pants

Dunkin' Pajama Pants Camo

Dunkin' Sprinkles Dog Bandana

Dunkin' Dog Bone Bandana

Dunkin' Golf Hat

In addition to the merch, Dunkin' is releasing a TikTok-exclusive mini collection this week, which includes items inspired by the phrase "Tell Me Your Dunkin' Order Without Telling Me Your Dunkin' Order." You'll have to keep it locked on the chain's TikTok account to get your hands on those pieces, however.

If you'd prefer to treat the Dunkin'-faithful on your shopping list to coffee, or need some fuel to get you through your wrapping, you may want to consider one of the chain's festive blends. There's the Holiday Blend Coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, the White Mocha Hot Chocolate, and the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.

All of Dunkin's new merch is available while supplies last. The holidays are approaching fast as well, so you best not delay.