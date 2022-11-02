Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor

As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is introducing its all-new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, a slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew blended with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. It's topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam and is bursting with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and a hint of caramelized baked cookie. It's even topped with cookie butter crumbles.

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols , and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts.

Now because you'll need something to eat with it (we don't want the caffeine shakes, now do we), think about the Cookie Butter Donut or Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, both of which are new to menus. The donut is a classic yeast dough filled with cookie buttercream filling and topped with maple icing and cookie pieces. Meanwhile, the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap is piled with warm eggs, melty American cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon. It's naturally wrapped in a slightly sweep, fluffy pancake and served with a side of syrup.

Don't worry, though. Your old favorites aren't going anywhere either. The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and Holiday Blend Coffee are all making their triumphant return this week as well.

And if the Dunkin' lineup isn't doing it for you, Starbucks announced its holiday lineup today as well.