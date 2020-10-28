Dunkin's Holiday Drink Lineup Hits Stores Next Week

I don't care about the actual calendar date, as soon as the Gingerbread Latte makes its triumphant return to stores, I'm ready to hoist up the Christmas tree and bust out some Bing Crosby. The holidays start when Dunkin' says so, and this year, that means next week.

The Massachusetts-based coffee giant is unleashing its lineup of seasonal beverages, including old classics like the Gingerbread Latte and Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, as well as a newcomer, the Chai Oatmilk Latte. The holiday menu will be rolled out to Dunkin' locations nationwide by November 4.

"We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year. From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the craveable comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer," vice president of marketing strategy Jill Nelson said in a statement.