Dunkin's Holiday Drink Lineup Hits Stores Next Week
The Gingerbread Latte is back.
I don't care about the actual calendar date, as soon as the Gingerbread Latte makes its triumphant return to stores, I'm ready to hoist up the Christmas tree and bust out some Bing Crosby. The holidays start when Dunkin' says so, and this year, that means next week.
The Massachusetts-based coffee giant is unleashing its lineup of seasonal beverages, including old classics like the Gingerbread Latte and Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, as well as a newcomer, the Chai Oatmilk Latte. The holiday menu will be rolled out to Dunkin' locations nationwide by November 4.
"We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year. From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the craveable comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer," vice president of marketing strategy Jill Nelson said in a statement.
If you've somehow missed the menu classics in years past, let me enlighten you. The Gingerbread Latte tastes exactly how it sounds, like the OG cookie topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar while the Peppermint Mocha Latte includes whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder on top.
The Chai Oatmilk Latte is sweetened chai tea and a blend of spices—cinnamon cardamom, and nutmeg—that's mixed with creamy, dairy-free Oatmilk. The donut slinger is also adding the all-new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich to menus, with cherrywood smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on tasty new sourdough toast.
