Dunkin’s Holiday Merch Gets Personal This Year

Most of us know someone who, like a sentient comic strip, will squawk “not before my coffee,” at every opportunity. They’ll type it in a text, talk it on a walk, and phrase it many ways. They will call you early in the morning just to whisper, not before my cOfFEe. And now, with the arrival of Dunkin’s holiday merchandise, you can scratch them off your gift list.

“Our guests went wild for our holiday merch last year, so this year we’re taking it to the next level, giving our loyal DD Perks members access to exclusive items, offering personalized options for the first time, and most importantly, bringing everyone who runs on Dunkin’ fresh new ways to proudly show their love for their favorite brand,” Drayton Martin, Dunkin’s vice president of brand stewardship, said in a statement.

Those DD Perks not only include exclusive access, but also early access. Members can get an early access code and hit up ShopDunkin as early as now to snap up joggers and sweatshirts like those that sold out last year.

In a first for Dunkin’, you can personalize gifts like caps, shirts, and phone and laptop cases. Other goods include Dunkin’ branded bedding, scrunchies, aprons, dog leashes, pod coffee makers, mini-fridges, and tandem bicycles. That’s a lot of ways to say “not before my coffee.”