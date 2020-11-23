Dunkin’s Limited-Edition Collab With Homesick Candles Is Back

The holidays are creeping closer and closer and the pressure is on to buy the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. When it comes to coffee-lovers, you could go with a gift card or reusable mug, but that’s overdone at this point. A person only has so much space. This year, Dunkin’ wants shoppers to think outside the box ’o joe and give a gift that makes whoever gets it feel something.

Last year, Dunkin’ teamed up with Homesick to put out a line of candles that smelled like coffee and donuts. The candles sold out faster than you can guzzle down a medium iced coffee, but the coffee purveyor and candle slinger are teaming up one more time to bring them back. Dunkin’ and Homesick’s candles come in two scents: Original Blend and Old Fashioned, just like the first run.

“When we first started working with Dunkin’ to create this collection, we immediately bonded over our shared passion for putting a smile on people’s faces. It was all the more fulfilling for us to see such a positive response to the lineup—between Old Fashioned and Original Blend selling out so quickly, and an influx of comments, DMs, and emails from our customers asking us to bring it back,” Lauren Lamagna, director of product development and merchandising at Homesick, said in a press release. “Whether our customers are buying for themselves to relive a special Dunkin’ memory, or to give to friends and family customized with their go-to order, we’re excited to team up with Dunkin’ again to offer this meaningful gift for the holiday season.”