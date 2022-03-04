Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans from Dunkin' Are Here

If you're looking for a serious sugar rush during the Easter season without giving into the Peeps obsession, Dunkin' has you covered with the return of its Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans.

ICYMI, the coffee giant debuted the candy exactly one year ago with five different flavors to a bag. Naturally, they're each inspired by Dunkin' beverages, including French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut.

"Jelly beans are such a classic and popular part of the holiday and seasonal celebration," Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert said in a blog post last year. "We are thrilled to team up with Frankford Candy, the leader in confections that have delighted Americans for decades, to create a fun and sweet new way for people to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin'."

Dunkin' reunited with fourth generation, family-owned candy maker Frankford Candy for the collab in its second year.

"When it comes to jelly beans, consumers are hungry for new flavors and innovation from beloved brands," said Molly Jacobson, director of marketing for the brand, in the post. "This collaboration with Dunkin' hits the mark on all of that which makes this product a home run."

The Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans will be available at Walgreens and Rite Aid locations for $3.49.