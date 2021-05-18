Dunkin’ Just Debuted Its Own Paint Collection in Collaboration with Backdrop

If you’re feeling the itch to make some changes around the house after more than a year of staring at your walls, here’s some unlikely home design inspo: Dunkin’. The coffee chain is teaming up with Backdrop for its first-ever, limited-edition collection of Dunkin’ inspired paint.

Dunkin’ and Backdrop created two interior paints that mimic the iconic pink and orange found on the chain’s packaging. The collab marks the first time Dunkin’ has ventured into the home design space and the first time Backdrop has offered half gallons of its recyclable, stainless steel cans.

“Our fans have absolutely loved the fresh new ways we’ve helped them show their Dunkin’ passion and pride over the years,” Jamie Kelly, associate manager of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “With home improvements on the rise this year, we’re thrilled to team up with Backdrop to give Dunkin’ devotees the opportunity to really bring home their love for our brand with a fresh coat of pain for the ultimate home decor.”

You can order the colors by the half gallon via Backdrop’s online store for $39 each. Only a limited number are available so get them before Ben Affleck buys them all up.