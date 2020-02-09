Dunkin’ Has $2 Boxes of Munchkins Through Most of the Month

Dunkin' may have removed thousands of "Donuts" from signs over the last couple of years, but they're not fooling anyone. Donuts are still the reason you're stopping by, and the reason you might want to swing by over the next couple of weeks.
Though, the cause is the little fellers. The Munchkins, which just got quite cheap throughout most of February. The donut holes are just two bucks for a 10-count box until February 25.
There is actually a surprising variety of Munchkins available. It's not just glazed holes for days and days. Among the options, you'll find Butternut, Cinnamon, Glazed, Glazed Blueberry, Glazed Chocolate, Glazed Old Fashioned, Powdered, and Jelly.
Not everyone wants their donuts in bite-size form, though. If you think holes are missing the best part of the donut, there are plenty of other special treats for you in February. Dunkin' will be doling out heart-shaped donuts for Valentine's Day as well. Options will include the Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut, both of which come covered in Bling Sprinkles.
You'll also find the shop slinging an Instagram-worthy Pink Velvet Macchiato and a Pink Velvet Signature Latte. The macchiato comes with espresso, red velvet cake flavor, "hints of cream cheese icing," and the iced version has a cool layered effect when it's served. The latte has espresso, red velvet cake flavor, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. If your valentine says you're sweet, let them know nothing could possibly be as sweet as this.
