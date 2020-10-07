Dunkin' Is Blending Munchkin Donut Holes Into Its New Milkshakes

Dunkin’ just unwrapped something major: Munchkins Milkshakes. The coffee and donut chain announced this week that it’s blending its iconic donut holes into shakes made with Baskin-Robbins ice cream. Sadly, the super-rich treat isn’t available nationwide. Not yet, anyway.

While everyone else is sipping on pumpkin-flavored coffees and frozen drinks this fall, Dunkin’ is serving the Munchkins Milkshake at select stores in the Chicagoland area. This frozen concoction combines Dunkin’s signature Pumpkin Munchkins with Baskin-Robbins’ Flavor of the Month, Pumpkin Cheesecake, which features pumpkin and cheesecake flavored ice cream with ginger snap cookie pieces and a cinnamon cream cheese ribbon. Throw the Munchkins into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for a fall flavor bomb in your mouth.

“Munchkins Milkshakes are an innovative product we’ve been toying around with for a while, Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development at Baskin-Robbins said in a press release. “We’re very excited to be able to offer this product to the Chicago area, a community we know loves milkshakes and especially pumpkin-flavored treats. We’re sure that this new offering will satisfy both milkshake and Munchkins lovers alike!”

The beverage, while a seemingly simple idea dreamed up by someone stoned and starving in their kitchen late at night, has been in the works for a few years. Now, it’s a reality. The Munchkins Milkshake will be available at 250 Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins locations in the greater Chicago area from now until the end of November.

If you’re not in the area, you’ll just have to hope the milkshakes hit the nationwide menu sometime soon. Don’t mess this one up for all of us, Chicago.