Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

There’s basically only one way to celebrate National Coffee Day, broadly speaking. It’s the same way you start every day. Coffee. Though, on National Coffee Day, the hope is that you’re getting a little discount or maybe even a free cup to start the day with a big win.

That will be the case in many places throughout the country. That includes the ubiquitous Dunkin’. It will celebrate the holiday by offering a free hot or iced coffee to DD Perks members on September 29, as long as you’re making a purchase of some kind.

That’s all there is to it. Signing up for the Perks program is free, and so is your coffee if you play your cards right.

Though, that is not the only deal out there. If you’re a Grubhub+ member, you can get some other perks. It is offering members a free iced drink--you can even redeem that on a latte, cappuccino, or macchiato--through September 28 when you order delivery from Dunkin’. You will also get free delivery if you hit the $15 order minimum.

You'll have no excuse for being sleepy in the afternoon on National Coffee Day.