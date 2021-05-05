Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Medium Coffees to Healthcare Workers on Thursday

Dunkin' takes every opportunity to hand out free coffees to everyday heroes, so for National Nurses Day, the chain decided it won't only reward nurses, but anyone in the healthcare profession.

On Thursday, May 6, any healthcare worker who stops into a Dunkin' will receive a free medium coffee—hot or iced—upon showing a valid work ID. You don't need to purchase anything to get the free drink, but you do need to order in-person, not on the app, to qualify.

If you're not a huge fan of plain coffee, that's okay, just note you may be charged for any flavors, cold foam, or alternative non-dairy milks that you choose to include. That's still not a bad deal, though.

Can't make it to a Dunkin' location in person on Thursday? Fear not, because May 6 is also the final day of Dunkin's $5 off discount for delivery orders made through Uber Eats. Aren't you lucky.

