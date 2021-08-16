Dunkin's Getting Boozy with These National Rum Day Recipes
It's National Rum Day today. Boozy Coolatta anyone?
Today—Monday, August 16—is National Rum Day! Although it’s tragic that this very important holiday falls on a Monday this year, Dunkin’ still wants to help you celebrate with a drink in hand.
Kassi Lugo, the company's associate research and development technologist, put together two drink recipes to celebrate the occasion. Both cocktails infuse Dunkin' drinks with a splash of, you guessed it, rum.
The first drink is a Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri, which is a Dunkin’s classic frozen Strawberry Coolatta, with the addition of white rum and a splash of lime juice. The second cocktail is the Dunkin’ Stormy, which is adds dark rum, ginger beer, and lime to a Dunkin' cold brew.
The world is on fire and a national coffee and donut chain is not only fueling our caffeinated mornings but our booze addled evenings, as well.
Here's one of the two recipes, per Dunkin's official blog post:
Dunkin' Stormy
Yield: 1
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces dark rum
2 ounces ginger beer
1 small Dunkin’ Cold Brew, black
0.5 ounces. lime juice
Lime slice for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Mix dark rum and lime juice into small Dunkin’ Cold Brew
2. Pour cold brew mixture into serving glass
3. Top with ginger beer
4. Garnish with a lime slice