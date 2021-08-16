Dunkin's Getting Boozy with These National Rum Day Recipes

Today—Monday, August 16—is National Rum Day! Although it’s tragic that this very important holiday falls on a Monday this year, Dunkin’ still wants to help you celebrate with a drink in hand.

Kassi Lugo, the company's associate research and development technologist, put together two drink recipes to celebrate the occasion. Both cocktails infuse Dunkin' drinks with a splash of, you guessed it, rum.

The first drink is a Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri, which is a Dunkin’s classic frozen Strawberry Coolatta, with the addition of white rum and a splash of lime juice. The second cocktail is the Dunkin’ Stormy, which is adds dark rum, ginger beer, and lime to a Dunkin' cold brew.

The world is on fire and a national coffee and donut chain is not only fueling our caffeinated mornings but our booze addled evenings, as well.