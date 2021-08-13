Dunkin’ Drops New Fall Flavors and They’re Not Just Pumpkin

Let's be real. It's mid-August. It's hot outside. Nobody's about to retire their bathing suit for the season and break out their flannels... And yet, big food brands are unleashing a cornucopia of pumpkin spice menu items and other fall-themed products. Dunkin', in particular, is going all out this year with its premature fall menu update.

On Wednesday, the chain announced the early release of a few pumpkin-flavored classics along with two new fall-themed drinks: The Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. The two new non-coffee options will join the Refresher roster. The Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher gives patrons an energy boost with green tea, B vitamins, sweet Honeycrisp apple, and cranberry fruit flavors. The Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher has the same fruity flavors of apple and cranberry as its aforementioned counterpart, but also boasts coconut milk and fall spices.

The new beverages along with your favorite fall classics will be available Wednesday, August 18. It's way too early to go apple picking, but according to Dunkin', it's not too early to get in the apple-picking mood. Now, who's ready for peppermint and gingerbread in October?